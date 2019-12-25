Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Ashok Dinda expelled from Bengal squad for misconduct

Bengal cricket team’s coach Arun Lal has revealed that pacer Ashok Dinda abused the bowling coach, Ranadeb Bose, after a pre-match session. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) then decided to drop the Bengal pacer on the grounds of misconduct and will miss out on the next game.

After Bengal sealed a win against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy season opener, trouble arrived for the team with Ashok Dinda being dropped from the squad for "misconduct" ahead of their home match against Andhra starting on Wednesday. The veteran pacer is said to have "abused" the team's bowling coach Ranadeb Bose after the pre-match practice session on Tuesday. Following the incident, the CAB had asked Dinda to produce an unconditional apology. However, the pacer refused to do the same and the board was forced to drop him from the playing squad on disciplinary grounds.

"He (Dinda) abused Ranadeb Bose. The CAB secretary requested him to apologise but he didn't. It was very unfortunate. It shouldn't have happened. A senior player like him...we desperately needed him for this game. He was ideally suited for this pitch (a green surface) and our planning,” Arun Lal was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“I left a little early after practice today and when I reached home I got to know what happened. (Now) the entire planning is disturbed. Then again, the game goes on. Nobody is indispensable. Certainly, I support the CAB's decision," the Bengal coach added.

Earlier, Dinda had a fallout with Lal and Bengal chief selector Palash Nandy after he was dropped for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and also refused to join the Ranji Trophy training camp. Bengal have now decided to go ahead with a 15-member squad instead of 16.

"He (Dinda) is not in the team and we don't want to say anything further at this stage. It might lead to unnecessary talks, especially when Bengal are playing a match from tomorrow. So our entire focus is on the match and we don't want any kind of distraction," CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya stated.

"We won our previous match (against Kerala). So at this stage we want to focus on the team's performance."