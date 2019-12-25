Mohammad Hafeez suspended from bowling in ECB competitions

Middlesex all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will not be able to bowl anymore in ECB competitions after his bowling action was found to be illegal. Hafeez's action was reported during a game between Somerset and Middlesex on August 30, after which it was found out that the report about his action was true.

Pakistan and Middlesex all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will not be bowling any further in competitions held by the ECB after his bowling action was declared illegal. The suspect action was reported in the Vitality T20 Blast game between Somerset and Middlesex on August 30 and Hafeez was unable to prove that his action was legal.

Hafeez released a statement which read, "I have received the ECB Bowling Review Group report on my bowling action. Despite identifying procedural testing flaws, which have been accepted by the review committee, as well as realizing the findings will potentially affect my reputation as a world-proven all-rounder, I accept the Bowling Review Group findings. As per ECB regulations, I am ready to appear for an independent analysis at an ICC-accredited centre, so that I become eligible to play in ECB-organised events."

Hafeez was roped in as a replacement for AB de Villiers and after his suspect action, he tried to challenge it by carrying out an independent analysis at the Loughborough University. But he later found out that he bent his elbow more than 15-degree which breaches the limit for the bowlers.

If Hafeez is hopeful of bowling anytime soon, he must correct his action and then request the ECB to carry out a re-assessment and then wait for their decision. He is familiar to this situation since he has been reported, suspended and cleared after re-assessment in the past.