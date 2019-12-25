IPL 2020 | Right time for KL Rahul to take over as KXIP captain, reckons Anil Kumble

Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble believes that the decision to bestow KL with captaincy was a good one due to its perfect timing. Kumble is also happy with how the franchise performed in the IPL auction and hopes for a better season in the thirteenth edition of the marquee T20 league.

Kumble, who is also the director of cricket operations at Kings XI Punjab, believes that KL Rahul adds immense value to the team with his batting, keeping and, leadership. Kumble believes that it’s high time that the Punjab side builds their strength around an Indian player and there’s no one better than Rahul. The young batsman was the top-scoring player for the franchise across the past two seasons.

“We wanted to give responsibility to KL Rahul. This is the right time for him to take over the mantle and it is important to build a franchise around an Indian player and there's no one better than Rahul. He is extremely talented and we know the quality that he brings to the team as a batsman and as a wicketkeeper if at all he has to keep. And then the respect he commands in the team. Last two years he's been the best performer for the King’s XI with the bat,” Kumble was quoted as saying by the Sportstar.

“Obviously, all these things matter. With the kind of support team that we have put together, the coaching team, I strongly believe that we will be able to support Rahul in every way so that he can flourish as a captain,” he added.

Having done exceptionally well in the auction, Kumble believes that the additions of West Indian left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell and Australian T20 giant Glenn Maxwell will help Rahul take the team to new heights.

“We wanted to address the bowling to an extent and we are happy that we were able to get (Sheldon) Cottrell along with (James) Neesham who will act as the all-rounder, who has the experience of not just playing international cricket but also in India. We are really happy that we were able to get (Glenn) Maxwell back because he's done well for King’s XI in the past. He's also someone who I've worked with when I was at Mumbai even before he made his debut for Australia,” Kumble stated.

“Since this is the World Cup T20 year I'm sure everyone will be looking forward to playing really well in the IPL to make sure that they are in the right form going into the World Cup.”