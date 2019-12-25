IND vs SL | Cheapest ticket for Sri Lanka T20I at Indore will cost Rs. 500

Indore will host the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka on January 7 for which the prices of the tickets available will range from Rs. 500 to Rs. 4920. The three-match T20I series will be starting from January 5 in Guwahati, Indore and Pune respectively.

On Tuesday, an official in Holkar stadium in Indore confirmed the ticket rates to be ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 4920. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) announced the ticket rates for the T20I match between two neighbouring countries. The stadium has the capacity to accommodate 27000 spectators. The official added that the online sale for the tickets will start from 6 am on Wednesday. India will start off their 2020 international cricket with the three-match T20I series against neighbour Sri Lanka from January 5 in Guwahati, Indore and Pune respectively. India has few significant changes in the squad for the series. Rohit Sharma has taken rest for the series and he will be back for the ODI series against Australia. Opener Shikhar Dhawan and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback into the squad from injury.