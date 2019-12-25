Ehsan Mani’s statement on India's security is deplorable and laughable, claims Arun Dhamal

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal in an exclusive interview to Republic TV on Tuesday said that Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) chief Ehsan Mani’s comments in calling India a “far greater security risk” is not only deplorable but also laughable. Mani had stated Pakistan to be a safer place to play than India.

After Pakistan successful organisation of their historic home Test series against Sri Lanka which saw Test cricket return after 10 years in the country, PCB chief Ehsan Mani has termed Pakistan to be “safe” place to come and play and if any nation is unwilling to tour in Pakistan should prove its “unsafe”.

"We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn't coming then they should prove that it's unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan. No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for the revival of test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying a positive image of Pakistan worldwide," Mani was quoted as saying by 'cricketpakistan.com.pk'.

BCCI treasures Arun Dhumal in an exclusive interview to Republic TV tagged the PCB chief’s statement as “deplorable and laughable”. Dhamal further took a personal dig at the former ICC chairman, stating that Mani spends most of his time in London. He also urged the Pakistan officials to refrain from talking about India's security.

"I have come to know about Mr Ehsan Mani's statement about India's security. I think this statement is not only deplorable but rather laughable. A person who spends most of his time in London on account of security concern in Pakistan and operates Pakistan Cricket Board from there has no right to talk about India's security," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told Republic TV.

I would suggest him to refrain from any such statement. If he feels Pakistan is safe then I would suggest him to come back to Pakistan and operate PCB from Pakistan. That will augur well for PCB."