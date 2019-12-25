ECB open to discussions with ICC over BCCI's idea of four-nation tournament

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is ready to discuss with ICC about the possibility of them participating in a four-nation tournament as proposed by BCCI. This will prevent the ICC from hosting a major tournament every year and will contain India, England and Australia with a fourth nation.

"We meet regularly with other leaders from the major cricketing nations to share learnings and discuss topics that impact our sport," the ECB said in a statement given to ESPNcricinfo.

"A four-nation tournament was raised at a meeting with the BCCI in December and we are open to discussions with other ICC members to see if this concept can develop," the statement further mentioned.

The Big Three might host the tournament on a rotational basis from 2021 but it might not be accepted by ICC as it will result in the increase of revenue for only the three boards - BCCI, ECB and CA. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has already been pretty vocal about this tournament and now, ECB have agreed to the talks being held. Cricket Australia are yet to comment on this issue. Australian head coach Justin Langer, however, believes that should it be accepted by CA, it might make the yearly calendar a congested one.

"It is. We all understand the schedule in world cricket is really tight, so I am sure there will be lots of negotiation and there are people, that's their role to negotiate and get that right. But we all know it is a tight schedule," Langer was quoted as saying in the Australia media.