Digvijay Deshmukh reported for suspect bowling action

Maharashtra pacer Digvijay Deshmukh, a week after being snapped up by Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction, has been reported for suspect bowling action in his Ranji Trophy debut against Jammu & Kashmir. Deshmukh made the headlines after being roped in by Mumbai Indians for his base price of 20 Lakh.

In what comes as a massive blow for all three parties - player, state team and franchise - Maharashtra pacer Digvijay Deshmukh has been reported for suspect bowling action in his Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir on December 17. Deshmukh made the headlines last week after being a surprise pick in the IPL auction in Kolkata, being snapped up by Mumbai Indians for his base price of 20 Lakh.

Deshmukh starred on debut for Maharashtra, scoring a nonchalant 83 with the bat whilst also picking a total of six wickets in the match. Despite the match-up being his four-day debut, Deshmukh was already a prominent name in the circuit thanks to his exploits in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which was the catalyst for him getting a gig with Mumbai in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This is also incidentally the first instance of Deshmukh being reported for a suspect bowling action. Riyaz Bagwan, the secretary of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), revealed that the pacer has been excluded from the squad for Maharasthra's next Ranji Trophy game against Chhattisgarh and confirmed that the 21-year-old will be travelling to the MRF pace foundation in Chennai to rectify his action.

"He was reported for suspect bowling action in the previous match. We have received the letter from the match officials regarding details of the incidence/s i.e. innings, over No., and time. I have handed that letter to the team manager and the coach but I am unaware of the details of it," Riyaz told TOI.

"Although he is not suspended (from bowling) we do not want to take any risk and have excluded him from the squad for the Ranji game vs Chhattisgarh (starting Wednesday).

"He was recently picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction and getting suspended could affect his confidence, which we want to avoid, as he is an extremely good bowler. He will be travelling to MRF Pace Foundation, Chennai on Thursday, where his action will be rectified."