AUS vs NZ | Important for Tom Blundell to play his natural game, feels Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson feels that with the maturity and smartness that’s inherent in Tom Blundell, he should be able to play his natural game when he goes out to play against Australia in the second Test at the MCG. After two years of waiting, Blundell is finally back to the international setup.

Following a crushing defeat in the series opener in Perth, the New Zealand side have made a few changes ahead of the Boxing Day contest, which is supposed to be graced with a crowd of more than 75,000 on day one. The New Zealand team will be playing its first Boxing Day Test in three decades and the team will be having their ace pacer Trent Boult back in the side. Besides that, Jeet Raval has been replaced by Tom Blundell, who made his debut two years back and has only played two Test matches for the Black Caps.

Williamson hence confirmed that Blundell, usually a middle-order batsman, would open alongside Tom Latham.

"He's[Blundell] a positive player and a smart cricketer so it's just trying to adapt to the conditions. It's important he goes out and plays his natural game. He's been a very good player for a long time and he's a mature head ... it's a really exciting opportunity for him," Williamson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

After the 296-run drubbing at Perth, New Zealand, after a break of 10 days, will have the services of Boult. Williamson believes that the team has learned from their mistakes.

"Perth was tough and Australia are very good and tactically sound. It's important we learn from some bits of Perth but turn our focus to Melbourne and changing conditions and perhaps not be too reactive to that performance," Williamson opined.

"I guess there's a sense of romance about being involved in the Boxing Day Test ... at the same time it's about removing a little bit of that and bringing the focus back to the cricket and making those improvements we need to."