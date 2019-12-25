AUS vs NZ | Chance to feature in Boxing Day Test at MCG something special, asserts Tim Southee

Tim Southee expressed his joy for being able to play a Boxing Test at the MCG pointing out that it's been more than 30 years since NZ played one. Southee shared that it was great to have Trent Boult back and conceded that the trio of him, Boult and Neil Wagner have been very successful.

Coming off a 296-run humbling in Perth, New Zealand will be looking to level the series at the MCG, which will be sporting a flatter pitch than Perth. The Kiwis will be featuring in a Boxing Day Test at the MCG after more than 30 years, the last time being 1987, and the players are excited to be a part of it.

New Zealand speedster Tim Southee didn’t hold back while expressing his excitement for featuring in the historic fixture at the MCG as he also pointed out that many legends of the nation failed to achieve the feat.

“A lot of great cricketers from New Zealand haven’t had the chance to do it so it’s something special,” Sportstar quoted Southee as saying.

“I’m sure everyone grew up watching the Boxing Day test. The crowds and the history behind it and New Zealand not having had one for 30-odd years, it’s something a little bit different.”

The match will also witness Trent Boult coming back from a rib muscle injury which forced him out of the series opener at Perth. Boult has a formidable track record Down Under as he boasts a total of 17 wickets in the country, the sixth-highest for a Kiwi bowler. Southee was glad to have his partner in crime back in the side for Thursday's crucial encounter.

“Not only our partnership, but ‘Wags’ (Neil Wagner) as well, the three of us have played a lot of cricket together,” Southee said. “We’ve had a lot of success together so it’s nice to have Trent back.”