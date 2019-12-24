Wisden releases ODI team of the decade, includes three Indians

Today at 3:13 PM
Wisden has released its ODI team of the decade including three Indians — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni — but surprisingly has Jos Buttler at No.5. The pace-heavy bowling attack includes Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, and Dale Steyn, with Shakib Al Hasan as the all-rounder.
One-day format of the game has gone on to new heights, with several of the usual suspects making it into the team of the decade. India’s consistent duo of Rohit and Virat take up their respective positions in the lineup, with Aussie left-hander David Warner opening the innings alongside Rohit. Mr. 360 AB de Villiers from South Africa is at No.4, with Buttler and Dhoni completing the batting line up.
Though a World Cup winner, Buttler’s inclusion is a surprise given that the Englishman has only flourished in the past three years. Bangladesh’s key man and the world’s No.1 all-rounder Shakib is at No.7, who had a prolific run at the World Cup earlier this year.
The bowling attack, in introspect, picks itself. While Malinga and Steyn no longer play the game, no one can argue with their selection. The attack is completed by new white-ball left-handed threats in Starc — who was the player of the tournament in Australia’s World Cup win in 2015 and Boult — who played a key role in the Kiwis making it to two World Cup finals.
Wisden's ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni, Shakib al Hasan, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Lasith Malinga, Trent Boult
