Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni named Test and ODI captains in Cricket Australia's team of the decade

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been fantastic for India for the past 10 years and that has been proved again when they were named captains of the Test and the one-day team of the decade respectively by cricket.com.au. Kohli's inclusion is not a surprise as he is the third-highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket and already has 70 international hundreds, just behind Ricky Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100).

Dhoni has taken the Indian team to new heights being the only captain to win all three ICC limited-overs tournaments and his calmness under pressure is what separates him from the other captains. He has been a fantastic leader for the past decade and his ability to finish games has made him arguably the best finisher of the past decade, with arguably his best ODI innings coming in the final of the 2011 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma has transformed as an opener in the white-ball game and has transformed into one of the best ODI openers of all-time. Hashim Amla's steady approach has made him the second man in the list and has been a prolific run-getter for the Proteas at the top of the order.

Virat Kohli's frightening numbers make him the undisputed number three in the one-day team of the decade and he is set to break many records in his remaining career span. de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, Jos Buttler, Dhoni, Rashid Khan Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga make the rest of the one-day team of the decade.