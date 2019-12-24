Ultimate goal is to feature in all three formats, reveals Shikhar Dhawan

After being named in India’s squad for Sri Lanka and Australia series, Shikhar Dhawan expressed that he aims to be back in the eleven for all three formats. Dhawan was ruled out of the recently concluded West Indies series with a knee injury and will be playing in Ranji to get into the groove.

Shikhar Dhawan had a torrid time in 2019, with a never-ending list of injuries. It all started during this year’s World Cup when the opener had his left thumb fractured while playing a group stage match against Australia. He scored a magnificent 117 with a broken thumb in that match to ensure India’s victory over the mighty Aussies, but that game turned out to be his last in the tournament.

The thumb injury was followed by a swollen neck, bruised eye and gashed knee, meaning agony for the opener prevailed throughout the year. He was ruled out before the recently concluded West Indies series as he sustained a knee injury during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which required 25 stitches.

With Rohit Sharma successfully utilising Test opener’s slot and Mayank Agarwal scoring 3 centuries from 9 Tests, it will require some extraordinary display from Dhawan to get into the mix, but the southpaw has stated that his aim is still to feature in all three formats for the country.

“My goal remains to play all three formats. I am working on that and even now when I passed the fitness test, the first 20 days I couldn’t walk. Then I worked on my fitness. It was a deep cut," Dhawan was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Dhawan also expressed his happiness to be back playing Ranji Trophy for his state team Delhi.

“Whether I am in Test team or not is immaterial. I know what game I have. I have scored runs in international cricket as well. I am happy to come back and play Ranji. I have grown from the Ranji level and can’t be better that I am back here and also imparting knowledge to other kids,” Dhawan said after a training session ahead of Delhi’s Hyderabad clash.

Dhawan is expected to start off in the T20I series against Sri Lanka from which Rohit Sharma has taken a break and will be back in the Australia ODI series. The 34-year-old said that he has never “shied away” from challenges and believes that this period will be a learning curve for him.

“So, I always enjoy challenges as I never shy away from them. I never shy away from my failures as well. It’s always a learning experience. And as they say, ‘A learning man is always an earning man."