Super series just an idea, nothing concrete yet, concedes Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, a day after confirming that a Super Series between four top nations in 2021, has apparently conceded that as of now, it is just a mere idea with nothing concrete established. He earlier said that India, Australia and England would take on another top team in a Super Series in 2021.

A day after Sourav Ganguly publicly revealed that a 'Super Series' will be played in 2021 between four top nations - India, Australia, England and another unnamed team - the BCCI president has, on Tuesday, conceded that the concept, as of now, is nothing but just a mere idea with nothing concrete established. Times of India have reported that the former Indian skipper has conceded that the implementation of the idea will take 'a bit of time' due to the idea being in its embryonic stage.

With the ICC making their intentions clear, that of wanting a six-team 50-over competition to curb the 'Big Three' - India, Australia and England - from having windows other than the IPL, BBL and the newly-added hundred, it is believed that the Super Series will be the BCCI, ECB and CA's way of opposing the ICC and asserting their dominance over the council. The trio of Ganguly, Jay Shah and Arun Dhumal, in October, met with the ECB officials and discussed a host of issues, with one of them being a plan to deter the ICC's 'extra ICC event' plan.

"We support Sourav and BCCI, so will be helpful with all ideas and intentions. But this is more about focusing on the ICC-inspired scheduling, which is ludicrous," sources from the ECB told TOI.

Whilst the BCCI have not had any discussions with Cricket Australia yet, it is believed that the two parties are set to meet in January 2020 when the Australian team will arrive in India to take on the hosts in a three-match ODI series.