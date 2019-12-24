SA v ENG | Happy to take Stuart Broad's word on his fitness, states Chris Silverwood
Today at 12:39 PM
England coach Chris Silverwood is willing to play Stuart Broad in the first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday after the bowler deemed himself fit. Broad bowled at full pace in the nets on Monday, ahead of the four-match series against the Proteas.
After leading the line in the Ashes earlier this year and against New Zealand in the absence of his long-time partner James Anderson, Broad was left out of the warm-up matches due to health issues. However, Silverwood is confident enough to trust that the experienced campaigner is mature enough to take a call on his own fitness level come Thursday.
“He’s exactly where we hoped he would be. If Broady tells me he’s fit I’ll believe him,” Silverwood told PTI.
“He’s got a lot of experience, he knows his body and he knows what he needs to do during the Test match. Jofra, too. He’s had two good days and as long as his pace is up and he feels good and gets the practice he needs he’ll be a serious contender,” Silverwood added.
Broad is yet to bowl in a match situation on the tour after falling ill and missing both the touring team’s warm-up match. However, Silverwood has hope for encouragement as he bowled five overs at full pace in an optional practice. The session was also attended by Jofra Archer, spinner Jack Leach, Craig Overton, and Dom Bess.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.