Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan to play for Delhi against Hyderabad

Ahead of returning to the international setup, veteran cricketers Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are set to represent their state team, the Delhi side, in their next Ranji Trophy game against Hyderabad, starting December 25. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah will also feature for Gujarat.

After the conclusion of the home series against Bangladesh, Ishant was rested for a couple of Ranji Trophy games as a part of his workload management. The seasoned pacer is now back into the setup and will play for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy game against Hyderabad, starting on Wednesday. He will now be preparing for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

Along with Ishant, Shikhar Dhawan is also set to return to action. The opener has been away since he suffered an injury on his knee while playing in the Syed Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and had to get 25 stitches. The left-hander has now been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will get some game-time before the Sri Lanka T20Is and Australia ODIs.

"Ishant and Shikhar will be playing for Delhi. My colleague Sarandeep Singh will be watching that match," MSK Prasad was quoted as saying by the TOI.

The BCCI chief selector will be at Surat, on Tuesday, to watch Jasprit Bumrah's, who was out of competitive cricket due to a stress fracture, comeback to competitive cricket. Ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, the ace pacer will play the Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Kerala that will commence on December 25.