PAK v SL | Really safe to play in Pakistan now, states Dimuth Karunaratne
Today at 2:33 PM
Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne has sent an invitation out to all the other cricketing nations saying that it is safe to play in Pakistan. The visitors, however, were dealt with a 0-1 series-loss — given the 263-run loss at Karachi — as Test cricket returned to Pakistan after a 10-year hiatus.
Fighting back from an 80-run deficit in the first innings, the hosts — led by centuries from the top four — set a 476-run target for Sri Lanka in the fourth innings. However, 16-year-old seamer Naseem Shah’s first five-wicket haul crushed the Lankans, as they were bowled out for 212.
The greater satisfaction for both teams — and the cricketing world, in general — was the fact the series brought back the traditional format to Pakistani soil for the first time since March 2009. Unfortunately, it was the Sri Lankan team bus that faced the terrorist attack leaving six policemen and two civilians dead in Lahore. A decade on, Sri Lanka's return was the source of much pride and happiness, and Karunaratne hailed the security staff who have looked after his side during their tour.
"The security was really good. We knew we were secure and we feel safe here. I just want to thank all of the security guards who gave us security, the Pakistan Cricket Board and all of the fans of Pakistan. They were really good. For me, I can say for now it's really safe here. All of the other countries, all the nations who play cricket, they can come and play cricket here. It's safe to play in Pakistan," Karunaratne said in a news conference, reported Sportstar.
