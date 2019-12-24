IPL 2020 | M.S. Dhoni the best captain, CSK the finest franchise, asserts Piyush Chawla

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla feels that MS Dhoni is the best captain in the IPL and Chennai Super Kings is the best IPL franchise and he is looking forward to playing for them. The 30-year-old became the most expensive Indian buy in the IPL auction when he was bought by CSK for INR 6.75 crores

Piyush Chawla was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 auction for a fee of INR 6.75 crores and Chawla is really looking forward to the opportunity of playing for the yellow brigade under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Chawla became the costliest Indian player in this year's auction and the conditions at the Chepauk will suit his type of bowling.

“M.S. Dhoni, the best captain, and CSK, the finest franchise, what more you can ask for. Even CSK’s away matches seem like home games, there is so much support for the side,” Chawla told Sportstar.

“I like Chennai’s culture and Chepauk buzzes with vibrancy,” he further added.

Chawla is upbeat about playing with the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, etc. at CSK and is looking to have another long stint here after he played six seasons for Kings XI Punjab and another six for Kolkata Knight Riders. With the experience of playing 150 IPL games under his belt, Chawla will have a lot to offer for the Chennai-based franchise.

“My former Uttar Pradesh team-mate Suresh Raina, he is more of a brother to me now. Harbhajan paaji, there is always laughter in the dressing room when he is around. And Mahi bhai, so dynamic and calm,” said an excited Chawla.

Chawla revealed that while playing for so many years in the IPL, the toughest opposition that he faced was indeed CSK and he always had to be at his best to have any chance of foxing the batsmen and making a notable contribution for his team.

“CSK was always a feared team. They could come back from any situation. You had to be on your toes. And then, they have Mahi bhai, the ace in the pack,” Chawla concluded.