IPL 2020 | Alex Carey’s 'good cricket brain' can win Delhi Capitals lot of matches, reckons Ricky Ponting

While commentating in the Big Bash League, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has said DC’s new recruit Alex Carey can win a lot of matches in the IPL with his sensible game at number 4. Carey, who usually opens for his BBL side, smashed a 24-ball 55 for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL.

Carey was picked up by Delhi Capitals in the auction last week for a hefty amount of Rs. 2.40 crore. Ponting, who is the Capital’s head coach, said he was impressed by Carey’s “good cricket brain and sensible head”. Ponting was all praise for the left-hander when the latter smashed a blistering 24-ball 55 in a recent BBL game. Carey, who usually opens in the Big Bash League (BBL), batted at number 4 for the Adelaide Striker in that game.

"This role that he's playing now is the exact reason he became so appealing to me and the Delhi Capitals," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Former Aussie skipper and two times World Cup-winning captain said the wicketkeeper is a good player of spin and will be a handy backup wicketkeeping option for regular Rishabh Pant in the team.

"He's a good player of spin, and he's got such a good cricket brain and a sensible head on his shoulders that I feel he'll be able to get us across the line in a lot of games (next) year. And also if we have an injury to our current wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, then obviously he can fill that role nicely for us as well," Ponting said.

Thinking about his IPL prospect, Carey aid he is really excited for being part of what according to him is the best T20 tournament in the world.

"I can't wait, I've got a big smile on my face thinking about it. It's one of those tournaments you really want to be part of, as is the Big Bash, and I see those as probably the big two in the world," Carey said.

"And I can't wait to work with Ricky. Obviously he's the best in the world at what he does, so I'm very excited."