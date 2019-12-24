India far greater risk than Pakistan currently, claims Ehsan Mani

For Pakistan, this decade can be said to have ended on a high with Test cricket returning to the nation for the first time ever since the 2009 terror attack in Lahore, which caught the then touring Sri Lankan side in the middle of the chaos. Following the gruesome attack, all teams backed out when it came to touring Pakistan until Sri Lanka decided to end their misery with a Test series. Ahead of the Test series, a second string Lankan side also played a limited-overs series in the nation.