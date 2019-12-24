India far greater risk than Pakistan currently, claims Ehsan Mani

Today at 9:45 AM
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani has gone ahead and declared India to be a “far greater security risk”, in terms of teams visiting the country, than the infamous situation in his own country. Mani’s comments were made after the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka.
For Pakistan, this decade can be said to have ended on a high with Test cricket returning to the nation for the first time ever since the 2009 terror attack in Lahore, which caught the then touring Sri Lankan side in the middle of the chaos. Following the gruesome attack, all teams backed out when it came to touring Pakistan until Sri Lanka decided to end their misery with a Test series. Ahead of the Test series, a second string Lankan side also played a limited-overs series in the nation.
After the successful conclusion of the two-match Test series engagement, in which Pakistan emerged victorious by 1-0, Mani made his remarks about India being a greater risk to host cricket matches. Meanwhile, he also reckons this Sri Lanka series to be a turning point for Pakistan cricket.
“We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” Mani was quoted as saying by ‘cricketpakistan.com.pk’.
“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide."
