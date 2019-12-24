ICC Test Rankings | Virat Kohli maintains top spot; Ajinkya Rahane slips to seventh

Today at 7:09 PM
Virat Kohli has held on to his top spot in the latest ICC Test Ranking for batsmen released on Tuesday with 928 points, which is 17 more than the second-placed Steve Smith. Ajinkya Rahane, however, has slipped one spot to seventh place, while Cheteshwar Pujara has retained fourth spot.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli sits comfortably at number one position of ICC Test ranking for batsmen with 928 points, 17 points ahead of Australia’s Steve Smith, who occupies second spot with 911 points to his name. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is third on the list, followed by India’s Cheteshwar Pujara. Marnus Labuschagne, who’s career got off to a rollicking start after coming in as a concussion replacement for Steve Smith during the Ashes, has retained the fifth spot after breaking through into the Top 5 last week.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who scored a hundred in the second Test in Karachi against Sri Lanka, has made a jump of three spots to achieve his career-best ranking of 6, replacing Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane is followed by David Warner, Joe Root and Ross Taylor in the top 10 list. India’s Mayank Agarwal (12) and Rohit Sharma (15) are the other two Indians in the top 20.
Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah has retained his sixth spot in the list headed by Australia's Pat Cummins. In the all-rounders' rankings, there were no changes to the Top 10, with both Ravindra Jadeja (second) and Ravi Ashwin (sixth) retaining their spots.
