ICC Test Rankings | Virat Kohli maintains top spot; Ajinkya Rahane slips to seventh

Indian skipper Virat Kohli sits comfortably at number one position of ICC Test ranking for batsmen with 928 points, 17 points ahead of Australia’s Steve Smith, who occupies second spot with 911 points to his name. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is third on the list, followed by India’s Cheteshwar Pujara. Marnus Labuschagne, who’s career got off to a rollicking start after coming in as a concussion replacement for Steve Smith during the Ashes, has retained the fifth spot after breaking through into the Top 5 last week.