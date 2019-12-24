Haven’t forgotten how to bat, my class is permanent, claims Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, who could only manage sporadic appearances in 2019, is looking forward to a fresh start and has reminded everyone that his “class is permanent” and that he “hasn’t forgotten how to bat”. The seasoned opener has been named in India’s squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Just ahead of the West Indies series, seasoned opener Dhawan was ruled out after he suffered a deep knee injury. He had the gashed knee, leading to 25 stitches, during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On Monday, Dhawan was named in the squads for three-match T20I home series against Sri Lanka and the Australia ODIs. Before he’s back in the international setup, the left-handed opener will lead Delhi in their Ranji Trophy game against Hyderabad, on December 25.

While he was away, KL Rahul made quite an impact for India and for Dhawan to get back and settle down would be tricker than was expected. But he’s sure of his comeback and is ready to remind one and all about his ability.

“This is a fresh start for me. I was hit on the finger, then on the neck, bruised eye and then stitches on the knee. Good news is New Year is coming. I am happy that KL has done so well. He has grabbed the opportunity. So I am going to go and express myself,” Dhawan was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“Injuries are natural. You’ve got to accept that. It’s fine and I don’t create a big fuss about it. The start-stop thing doesn’t affect me as I haven’t forgotten how to bat. My class is permanent and I will score runs,” he added.

While Rohit Sharma will be on a break during the T20Is against Sri Lanka, that will also see the return of Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawan accepts that it will be his chance to prove himself.

“This is an important season. I would like to perform well in the T20s against Sri Lanka but the selection is support staff’s (team management) headache. They will do their job and I will do mine. Looking forward to scoring big runs,” he attested.