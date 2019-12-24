Hardik Pandya to play for India A in New Zealand tour games

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been included in the India A squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour matches and is set to play after a while on the sidelines. Hardik had undergone a back surgery due to which he was sidelined and is likely to play in India's ODI series versus New Zealand in February.

India have dearly missed the balance that Hardik Pandya brings to the squad with his ability to finish with the bat and also the ability to take wickets with the ball in the middle-overs. Hardik last played an international game at Bangalore versus South Africa and will be looking to make a comeback in the Indian team when they will tour New Zealand and will play an ODI series in February. He has been included in India A's squad for the tour games versus New Zealand and he will be looking to remove all the rustiness before being ready for the first ODI.

India A are set to play two tour games and three one-day games before finishing the tour with a couple of four-day games. Young Shubman Gill will lead the India A side in the tour games and the onde-day games while India's middle-order regular in Tests Hanuma Vihari will lead the side in the two four-day games and will be looking to get some form since India might play an extra batsman in the overseas conditions.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha are the Test regulars that will play in India's second tour game before the first Test commences and will be replacing Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar.

Mayank Agarwal will also feature in both the squads and will be looking to continue his hot run of form. After serving his doping ban and returning to cricket with a maiden double-century against Baroda, Prithvi Shaw also makes it to both the squads of India A and he will be looking to try and get back in India's Test squad. After recently making his T20I and ODI debut, Shivam Dube has also been named in the four-day games and will be groomed to fill in the role of an all-rounder which is so crucial in all three formats.

India A squad for two tour matches and three one-day games: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel, Ishan Kishan

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hanuma Vihari (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel