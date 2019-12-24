Essex re-sign Adam Zampa for third consecutive season

Vitality Blast champions Essex have re-signed Australian leggie Adam Zampa for a third successive season. Essex hope to have Zampa, who was the leading wicket taker in the group stage scalping 12 wickets from as many matches, for the entire tournament which is scheduled for next year.

Zampa, who has been a reliable option in the middle-overs for Essex in the Vitality Blast, has been re-signed by the franchise for the third consecutive year. Zampa has expressed his eagerness to be back in Chelmsford as well.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back to Chelmsford and playing in front of that great crowd again. I've played there for the last two years now and Essex is a great club to play for. I get on really well with all the lads in the changing room and I feel at home there,” Zampa said, reported Cricbuzz.

The leggie missed out on his appearance in the finals last year due to his commitments with New South Wales team on the Australian domestic season.

"Last year was amazing. We didn't start too well but once we got on a roll we were unstoppable. Not many people would have had us down to win it, but we knew what we were capable of, and hopefully, we can repeat that in 2020," added Zampa.

Zampa was Essex's leading wicket-taker in the group stage last season, scalping 12 victims in as many games at an economy of 8.06.

"We all know just how talented Adam is as we've seen it the last two summers. He's one of the best legspinners around at the moment. He's been excellent for us the last couple of seasons and he's a great guy to have around the dressing room, so I'm delighted he's going to be back with us," said Essex's head coach, Anthony McGrath.