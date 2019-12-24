Deepak Chahar's injury aggravated during the Windies ODI series, reveals MSK Prasad

According to chief selector MSK Prasad, Deepak Chahar's injury was picked up during state matches and aggravated during the ODI series against West Indies. In the last two years, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and all-round services of Hardik Pandya have been missed at crucial junctures.

The Indian team has been recently plagued with injuries to Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya and now with another breakdown in form of Deepak Chahar, BCCI's injury management has been questioned. The workload management of different fast bowlers is claimed to be not proper but chief selector MSK Prasad tells that one of the main reasons for such breakdowns is the amount of cricket that modern cricketers play these days.

"You have to understand that these players play a lot of matches. Even Chahar had been constantly giving his all for Rajasthan in tournaments like Syed Mushtaq Ali between two international series. His injury got aggravated during the last ODI series against West Indies," Prasad told TOI.

With the amount of domestic, India A and international games that players play, Prasad claimed that he had given a presentation in order to give selective players adequate rest during domestic season.

We gave a presentation to the captains and coaches at a conclave last year. We had recommended that there should be a system where the identified bowlers are given adequate rest during the domestic season. Each team plays at least eight Ranji games in two months besides other tournaments," he asserted.

"We have to also understand that state teams also want to win, get promoted or grow. It is eventually the state team's call. But we are seeing positive changes this year," he further added.

Prasad claimed that BCCI has 25 contracted players which use 30 devices of Athlete Management System (AMS) and the devices help the players to be constantly monitored. Since Chahar has not been an India regular until recently, he was not someone who was monitored continuously.

The Indian pace attack is making healines everywhere they go and thus if BCCI want the Indian team to do well and constantly have a top quality pool of fast bowlers available at their disposal, it will be important to bring reforms in the injury management.