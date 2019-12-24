Bangladesh ready to play three T20Is in Pakistan, says Nizamuddin Chowdhury

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Tuesday (December 24) said that they have informed PCB that they are ready to play three T20Is in Pakistan. PCB earlier announced that they are not ready to play the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at a neutral venue.

BCB have been in touch with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a split series with the Tests to be played at a neutral venue and T20Is in Pakistan. Along with PCB officials, Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq and skipper Azhar Ali also made their displeasure clear following Bangladesh's reluctance to tour Pakistan for a full series. Bangladesh are scheduled to visit Pakistan in January- February to play Tests and T20Is.

Earlier, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, announced that they are not ready to play the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at a neutral venue.

However, to play Test matches in Pakistan, Bangladesh would need some time to get acclimatized to the situation, as per BCB chief Nizamuddin Chowdhury. He stated that the T20I series will bring good exposure to the conditions for the players and the coaching staff. Chowdhury also revealed that a decision regarding playing Tests in Pakistan could only be taken after assessing the situation in the country.

"Naturally, Pakistan would like to see that international cricket resumes there in a full-fledged manner, and probably that is the reason they have said all those things. You all know there is something called match environment. At the same time, there are players and team management staff, and (members of) our team management staff are from abroad,” asserted Nizamuddin.

"And we have to discuss with them regarding staying there for a long period of time before taking a decision. And so we proposed to play three T20Is because if we play there for a shorter period of time, then everyone can do a proper assessment that includes players and team management, so we have given them the proposal thinking in this line," he concluded.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the BCB feel that they can convince the foreign coaches to tour Pakistan if all the matches are played in one venue. "We have proposed one venue considering the movement and duration as we prefer to play in one venue," Cricbuzz quoted Chowdhury as saying.