AUS v NZ | David Warner raring to go for Boxing Day Test, confirms Justin Langer

Local media reported that Warner faced about 45 minutes of throw-downs on Tuesday, although he did appear at times to be in pain and took his hand off the bat. In his last four Test innings, the southpaw has registered scores of 154, 335 not out, 43, and 19. And given the already successful opening relationship he has been building with Joe Burns, Warner’s presence will be vital to Australia’s quest to seal the series ahead of the third Test in Sydney.