AUS v NZ | David Warner raring to go for Boxing Day Test, confirms Justin Langer
Today at 11:46 AM
Australian head coach Justin Langer has declared opening batsman David Warner fit and raring to go for their second Test against New Zealand that starts on Thursday despite being hit on the hand while batting in the nets. Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after their 296-run win in Perth.
After being struck on the thumb on Monday, the in-form Warner was forced to have medical checks for a possible serious injury. Though he returned to training with his hand strapped up, Langer confirmed on Tuesday that the 33-year-old is fit for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.
"I've got absolutely no worries that he'll be raring to go. There was a little concern for about two seconds, but then he saw the doctor and he's hitting balls again. We know how well he's playing at the moment, we know how much all the boys love playing test cricket and Boxing Day cricket ... so he'll be ready to go," Langer told Reuters.
Local media reported that Warner faced about 45 minutes of throw-downs on Tuesday, although he did appear at times to be in pain and took his hand off the bat. In his last four Test innings, the southpaw has registered scores of 154, 335 not out, 43, and 19. And given the already successful opening relationship he has been building with Joe Burns, Warner’s presence will be vital to Australia’s quest to seal the series ahead of the third Test in Sydney.
