VIDEO | Wounded Jhye Richardson dismisses Jake Weatherald by 'bowling' from square-leg

In a year where we’ve seen ridiculous and absurd catches and wickets, Jhye Richardson might just be walking away with the award for the most bizarre run out of the year. After being curtailed from throwing due to a shoulder injury, Richardson ‘bowled’ from square-leg to run Jake Weatherald out.

Jhye Richardson, who was one of the breakthrough stars in international cricket during the turn of the year, started 2019 off in rollicking fashion, initially making inroads in ODI cricket - including dismissing Virat Kohli three times in a row - which then led to a maiden Test cap versus Sri Lanka. At one point, it looked certain that Richardson would be a certainty in the Aussie XI in both the World Cup and the Ashes, but the tearaway quick’s life turned upside down when he dislocated his shoulder in the ODI series versus Pakistan prior to the World Cup.

Since the injury, he’s found himself completely disassociated from the Australian setup and is still recovering from the injury. In fact, Richardson has been so cautious with his shoulder that in the ongoing Big Bash League, he’s consciously taken an effort not to ‘throw’ the ball. However, in today's game against Adelaide Strikers, even Richardson’s fragile shoulder wasn’t able to stop him from producing a scarcely believable moment of magic.

Batting on 83 eyeing a century, Adelaide’s Jake Weatherald, on the third ball of the 15th over, clipped a Chris Jordan full-toss towards the square-leg boundary, aiming to pick up an easy double. Realizing it was the ‘injured’ Richardson who was the sweeper at the boundary line, the duo of Weatherald and Carey decided to exploit the wounded arm of the Western Australian and, despite a double being really risky, decided to go for the second run.

But what transpired next was incredible, bizarre and stupendous. Richardson, knowing he has a weak arm, decided to instead ‘bowl’ the delivery towards the keeper Josh Inglis. Weatherald, who was running towards the danger end a bit too casually, was completely taken aback by the pace with which Richardson’s ‘throw’ reached the keeper and as the throw reached the strikers’ end, Inglis took the bails off in a flash. Replays then showed that the batsman was indeed short of his crease, sending the whole Scorchers team into an absolute frenzy.

Richardson might not be fully fit, but boy doesn’t he have a bullet arm.

