TNPL 2020 | Coimbatore added as venue for upcoming edition

In what comes as great news for people of the 'Manchester of South India', the TNPL Governing Council has confirmed that the city of Coimbatore will be hosting numerous matches in the 2020 edition of the tournament. The decision was finalized in a Governing Council members meeting during the weekend, reported Sportstar.

The city, which got a brand-new stadium at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science (SRCA), was touted to host a handful of matches of the 2019 season, but was then ruled out due to apparent insufficient infrastructure facilities. The problem has, however, now been sorted and the city is all set to make its debut in the 2020 edition of the T20 extravaganza. Should Coimbatore host matches in the forthcoming season, it will become the fourth city to host TNPL matches, joining Chennai (Chepauk), Dindigul (NPR College) and Tirunelveli (ICL ground).