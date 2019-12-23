Senior Women’s T20 Challenger | Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy to lead teams

The three teams, India A, B and C, for the upcoming Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy have been announced by the BCCI with Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy to lead the squads. The tournament will start on January 4, 2020, and will played till the 11th in Cuttack.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked the teams for the Paytm Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy starting from 4th - 11th of January, 2020 at Cuttack. The teams are as follows: India A: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shivali Shinde (WK), Jasia Akhtar, Priya Puniya, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Komal Jhanjhad, Meenu Mani, Radha Yadav, Bharati Fulmali India B: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sushma Verma (WK), R Kalpana (WK), Vanitha V.R, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sushri Dibyadarshini, T.P. Kanwar, Richa Ghosh India C: Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Nuzhat Parween (WK), Shafali Verma (WK), Yastika Bhatiya, D. Hemlatha, Harleen Deol, Manali Dakshini, Jincy George, Arundhati Reddy, Monica Patel, Vrushali Bhagat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar, Madhuri Mehta Cricket FootBall Kabaddi Basketball Hockey SportsCafe