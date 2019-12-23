Sachin Tendulkar's presence is enough to motivate players, claims Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal shared that his 'idol' Sachin Tendulkar's presence in itself would be enough to motivate youngsters to do well. Jaiswal struck gold in the IPL auction as he was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping 2.4 crore following his flamboyant double ton in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

It has been a dream journey for young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has come from selling pani puri to being sold at 2.4 crore in the IPL auction at a tender age of 17. Former champions Rajasthan Royals roped in the youngster on the back of his splendid double ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy this season, where he averaged 112.8. The Mumbai lad is currently touring South Africa, prior to the U-19 World Cup, with the India U-19 side.

The youngster idolises former India skipper and batting great Sachin Tendulkar, although being left-handed, and shared that watching the videos of Tendulkar’s batting has helped him shape his game. He also recalled asking the great batsman for tips.

"I admire the god of cricket (Tendulkar). I have met him a number of times. His presence is enough to motivate you. He is an inspiration for me. I have learnt a lot from him," Yashasvi told TOI.

"I asked him once - 'sir... how should I prepare myself ahead of a big game?'. He said 'you should live in the present. Whatever happened in the last match, just leave it behind. Whether you have scored a ton or a duck, just forget and move on. The more you live in the present, your game will improve'. These words will always be etched in my mind. This thing always motivates me a lot.”

The left-handed conceded that the way Tendulkar dominated the opposition bowlers motivates him to do the same. Jaiswal wished to excel in playing straight drives and cover drives, shots which characterize the illustrious career of Tendulkar.

"I watch his batting videos, his balance and his shot selections. I watch very closely. This also helps me a lot. After practice, I take out time to watch his batting videos. He has played on every type of wicket. Be it Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan or New Zealand, he has dominated every opposition. I try to learn how he batted in different conditions and tracks.

"I generally watch his knock against Australia in the Sydney Test in 2004, when he scored a double century without playing a single cover drive. If I have to learn something from Sachin sir, I would love to learn the art of playing cover and straight drives from him," the 17-year-old signed off.