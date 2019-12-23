Rishabh Pant to work under a specialist wicket-keeping coach, reveals MSK Prasad

India’s outgoing chief selector MSK Prasad after India’s limited-overs squad announcement for Sri Lanka series said that there will be an appointment of a specialist wicket-keeping coach for improving Rishabh Pant’s keeping skills. Pant has been criticised for his clumsy work behind the wickets.

India’s limited-overs regular wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has been under the scanner for his whimsical work behind the stumps. He had previously worked with former India Keeper Kiron More, seeking improvement of his keeping skills. The 22-year-old was slammed by fans during the third ODI against West Indies in Cuttak on Sunday, which invariably wasn’t the first time faced that.

"Pant needs to improve his keeping skills. We will have him work under a specialist wicket-keeping coach," Prasad told reporters here after the Indian team selection for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia.

With equivocal support from stakeholders in Indian Cricket that includes the skipper, coach, BCCI president, etc. Pant’s glovework is yet to answer the criticisms. Apart from Indian cricketing fraternity backing the youngster, he found support from the legendary Brian Lara.

"As a 21 (22) year-old, Rishabh Pant has a lot of unnecessary pressure. When I was 21, I did not have that much pressure. I was sitting down on the bench... you know... cleaning Sir Vivian Richards's boots or doing something... getting ready to play international cricket," Lara had said.

"I think the burden is unnecessary. He should be allowed to play and allowed to express himself. Don't feel it's a do-or-die situation,” further added Lara.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that it was disrespectful from the crowd to chant MS Dhoni’s name at times of Pant’s misses behind the stumps. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly previously said, Pant is a “superb” player and he must be given time to get acclimatised to international cricket.