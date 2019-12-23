Reports | Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan return as Rohit Sharma rested for Sri Lanka T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly returned to the Indian team that will be taking on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. India have rested both Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami for the T20Is, while Shikhar Dhawan, who recovered from the knee injury, has made a comeback to the set-up, once again.

According to a PTI report, Jasprit Bumrah would be making his comeback to the national team following his injury-stricken period for India in the three-match T20I series versus Sri Lanka. It is also being reported that Bumrah will play the Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Kerala that will commence on December 25.

Further, Rohit Sharma has been given the rest following the long-season where the opener was a mainstay of India’s limited-overs side. Meanwhile, Dhawan, who missed the Windies ODIs and T20Is due to a knee injury he picked up during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has also been included in the squad.

The selectors have included opener Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson in the squad in the batting department, with the latter being selected as a back-up opener for the duo of KL Rahul and Shikar Dhawan. The return of Bumrah has bolstered the Indian bowling attack, alongside the inclusion of Navdeep Saini following his impressive display in the ODI series against the Windies in Cuttack.

Deepak Chahar has been left out of the squad following the injury that he picked up in the Windies ODI series. After an impressive Test season which added to Mohammed Shami’s extreme workload coupled with the fact that he was the strike bowler in the ODI series against the Windies, he has been given rest by the selectors for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, which starts on January 5 in Guwahati.

Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav also retain their places in the squad for the T20Is.