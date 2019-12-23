Reports | Jasprit Bumrah in spotlight as India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is, Australia ODIs to be announced on Monday

All the attention and focus is on Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah as he is in a race against time to be fit for India's T20 series versus Sri Lanka and ODI series versus Australia. Bumrah has not played any international game for India post the World Cup due to a stress fracture that he sustained.

The national selectors will be announcing India's t20 squad for the 3-match series versus Sri Lanka and ODI squad for the series versus Australia on Monday. India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is in the spotlight as his place in the squad is still in question due to questions over his in-time recovery. Bumrah had practised in the nets when India played West Indies and will be looking to be fit for the T20 series versus Sri Lanka that begins on January 5 or at least for the ODI series against a full-strength Australian side that will begin on January 14.

“The team for both series will be picked on Monday afternoon in Delhi. The selectors will pick teams for both series. In all likelihood, this will be the last selection meeting chaired by MSK Prasad,” a BCCI source told Hindustan Times.

MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda who have been the chief selector and member of selection committee respectively will end their tenure after the final meeting on Monday. Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Dewang Gandhi are likely to continue with their tenure and a new chief selector is likely to be elected before the new year.

“In case of Bumrah, Indian team physio Nitin Patel and trainer Nick Webb checked him in Visakhapatnam (earlier this week). He bowled full tilt over there. Since Australia series starts on January 14, he could just play a Ranji game and get some overs under his belt. In any case, it will also depend on how Virat (Kohli) looks at it,” the source said.

With Deepak Chahar injured, it will be interesting to see whether the selectors are willing to take the risk of playing Bumrah against Sri Lanka trusting that he has returned back to full fitness or whether they just give him some more rest before making him fit and raring to go against a strong Australian side.