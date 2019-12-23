Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | I was hungry for runs when I was banned, reveals Prithvi Shaw

After smashing his maiden first-class double hundred against Baroda, Mumbai youngster Prithvi Shaw has revealed that he was hungry for runs during the months he was banned. On the back of Shaw’s ninth ton in 18 first-class games, Mumbai beat Baroda by 309 runs in the Round 1 match at Vadodara.

When the 20-year-old returned to the playing field last month, he had promised a ‘2.0’ version of himself on Twitter. And going by the way he went about slamming a 179-ball 202 against Baroda, it was evident that sitting on the sidelines had left him starving for runs — and Baroda’s hapless bowlers paid the price for it.

“Everyone knows that I had a lot of things in my mind, which I had to beat. I was hungry for runs for the last three months (when he was banned). A lot of people supported me (in this time),” Shaw said, reported TOI.

The attacking opener, who has an 80-plus strike rate in the long format, was glad he shed the tendency of getting out soon after completing his century — before this, he had slammed eight tons in 17 first-class games in the past.

“The good thing was that I managed to continue even after getting my hundred. I didn’t feel that I needed to just slog once I completed my century. I was a bit slow between 100 to 150, because I wanted to build my innings, and play a big knock,” he said.

“I felt great. It came at the right time. I used to get out a lot of times between 100 and 150, which a lot of people have pointed out. I too felt that they weren’t wrong. So, it was a very good thing for me that I converted my hundred into a double hundred,” Shaw added.