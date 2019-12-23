Peter Siddle treated for toxic smoke inhalation following BBL match abandonment

Veteran Australia pacer Peter Siddle was treated for bushfire smoke inhalation as a BBL match in Canberra was cancelled amidst the growing bushfire smoke crisis. According to reports, CA is currently working on guidelines for smoke affected matches while ICC is developing an air quality policy.

As the bushfire smoke crisis intensifies in Australia, it has come to the point where cricket matches are being affected. A Big Bash League (BBL) encounter between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers was called off in Canberra four overs into the second innings as the field was engulfed by thick smoke.

Veteran Australia pacer Peter Siddle, who is a part of the Australia squad for the Boxing Day Test, was treated for inhaling toxic smoke amongst others. Strikers captain Alex Carey informed that Siddle is in good shape and will be joining the national team.

"It was pretty unsafe out there" News18 quoted Carey as saying. "We had a couple of cases after, the doctor had to come in an assess him (Siddle), we have a few asthmatics in the team as well, luckily they did not stay out there too long.

"There are bushfires around the country and as players, there is a bigger picture than just cricket," the wicketkeeper added.

According to reports, the Australian Cricketers Association is working with Cricket Australia (CA) to develop guidelines for when smoke affects matches as the International Cricket Council (ICC) is developing an air quality policy.