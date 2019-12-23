Pat Cummins to take a break after India ODI series

Australia’s premier fast bowler Pat Cummins is all set to take a break from cricket after India ODI series in January 2020 sighting his heavy workload in the last year. The pacer has bagged a whopping Rs.15.50 crore IPL contract, becoming the most expensive overseas player in the tournament.

Currently the world’s number one bowler in Tests, Patrick Cummins is all set to take a break from all forms of cricket after Australia’s tour of India in January. Cummins has been leading the pack of Aussie quicks for the last one year with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood having their own share of injury problems.

Cummins has bowled the most number of overs in international cricket in 2019. Following his tight schedule for the last one year, the pacer has decided to opt-out of the second half of BBL season 9. He has been been an integral part of the Sydney Thunder franchise for the past few years.

But after his million-dollar deal in the IPl auction, Cummins has decided to rejuvenate before committing himself for the events next year. His idea of taking a break has been endorsed by Cricket Australia(CA) as well, keeping him fit for next year’s T20 World Cup.

Sydney Thunder coach Shane Bond said that he respects Cummin's call for a break and the team his ready to welcome him whenever he feels good to be back.

"We're hoping he comes in and buys us pizza. I'll definitely be inviting him in (to the changerooms) for a few games – it's his shout. He's a great man, he is great around our team. He was great for us (in previous seasons) and we respected the fact that he needs a break. We just said if he wanted to come back he was always welcome here," Bond said of Cummins with a laugh after their abandoned game against the Adelaide Strikers.

Former New Zealand speedster said that the Thunders will approach Cummins to play next year BBL. He also acknowledged the pacer’s hard work to be the world’s number one bowler.

"We'll reach out to him next year and ask if he wants to play. Patty did it tough for a number of years, he worked his backside off and (now) he's the world's best fast bowler. He deserves everything he gets. He's dominated the world stage and if he can keep doing that, he can spend his money wisely."