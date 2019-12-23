IND vs WI | Want to win games, stay at the top, admits Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has revealed that the hunger to win games and stay at the top of the rankings next year following a hugely successful 2019 is his greatest motivation. Further, he talked about how he has also revealed the bitterness left by the World Cup exit in England earlier in 2019.

Rohit Sharma, in the post-match presentation, revealed his desire for the Indian team to win more games next year and stay at the top in the One-Day Internationals. For Sharma and co, 2019 has been fairly successful, with India triumphing in most of the series that they have played in the year. In the World Cup too, India were admittedly one of the better sides, with "half an hour of play" against New Zealand in the semi-final spoiling their journey in England.

On a personal note for Sharma, 2019 has been a successful one, with the opener scoring over 1382 runs in the ODI format. Overall, Sharma has 2388 runs in the calendar year, finishing ahead of Virat Kohli who has tallied 2370 runs under his name. Mumbaikar’s 2388 meant that he would break Sanath Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old World record of 2387 runs in 1997.

Further, the onus was on Sharma and KL Rahul to give India the perfect start in the chase and the duo did not disappoint skipper Kohli. The right amount of aggression combined with finesse helped India to a series victory in Cuttack. Despite the initial partnership, India faltered in the middle overs as Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur brought the hosts home.

“It was a decider and we wanted to win this game and especially here in Cuttack, it's a good batting track. It was a little sad that I couldn't bat longer, but then Rahul and Kohli batted well and I quite enjoyed that Shardul pull shot, it was much needed at that point,” he said in the post-match presentation.

Sharma was also awarded the man of the series, following his tremendous display of batting in the series, scoring 258 runs at an average of 86. He further urged himself and the team to put up a display away from home in 2020.

“Extremely grateful for the year I had, the World Cup win would have been nice. The team gelled together collectively well and every individual stepped up which is a good sign. There is no way I'm stopping here and there's an exciting year coming up and I'm looking forward to it. I understand my batting really well and knowing the game plan you want to execute is very, very important. The challenge will come once we start travelling, we want to win games and want to stay on top.”