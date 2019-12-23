IND vs WI | Mohammad Shami reminds me of Malcolm Marshall, states Sunil Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar shared that Mohammed Shami is his favourite Indian pacer and compared him to Windies legend Malcolm Marshall. Shami had an outstanding year, excelling both in ODIs and Tests, as he finished as the bowler with most ODI wickets in 2019 with 42 scalps to his name.

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, when asked who his favourite Indian pacer is, picked Shami without any hesitation, also comparing him to legendary West Indian pacer Malcolm Marshall.

“He (Shami) reminds me of Malcolm Marshall, who still wakes me up from deep sleep,” Gavaskar said while commentating for Star Sports during the third and final One-day International between India and the West Indies.

Impressed with Shami’s skills, former India captain Gavaskar had earlier compared the fast bowler to a leopard.

“When he is running in, when the spider cam actually takes it, it is such a sight. It is almost like a leopard going for a kill,” Gavaskar had said.

Gavaskar also credited World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev for revolutionising Indian fast bowling, when a Twitter user questioned about the catalyst which sparked a revolution in Indian pace bowling during the game.