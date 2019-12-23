IND vs WI | Apart from 30-minutes at the World Cup, its been a beautiful year, reveals Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli praised his team's performances that made 2019 a beautiful year, but also made the memories of 30 minutes of poor batting at the World Cup fresh. India have dominated world cricket in 2019 and apart from the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, it has largely been a successful year.

India ended their international cricket in 2019 on a high by winning the three-match ODI series versus West Indies 2-1. The series decider lived up to the expectations as the crowd witnessed a cracker of a game with the West Indies scoring 315 runs in the first innings. In reply, the Indian openers gave a brilliant start and the chase master Virat Kohli anchored the chase with a well-made 85.

"Having done it so many times you obviously have bit more calmness about it, all you need is a mini partnership and the opposition will start to crumble," Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

There were many nervous faces in the crowd as well as in the dressing room when Kohli was dismissed with the target still 20 odd runs away with three overs remaining. But Shardul Thakur's late hitting coupled with Ravindra Jadeja's composure meant that Indian chased down the target with more than an over to spare, winning by four wickets.

"Shardul and Jaddu finishing is very good to see, these guys finishing the game is a much bigger thing. I had a nervous look when I walked back, but when I watched Jaddu he looked very confident," Kohli revealed.

The heartbreak of the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand is something that no Indian fan will forget soon enough. So it was but natural that the Indian captain still felt the tremors of the loss back in June but overall he also believed that it was a very successful year for Indian cricket in all three formats.

"It's been one of the best years in Indian cricket and apart from that 30-minutes at the World Cup, its been a beautiful year. We will keep chasing the World Cup, we have that vision in place."

India's ICC Test Championship record at the moment is a full hundred percent, sitting pretty at the top of the table with 360 points. The performances of the fast bowlers in the home conditions where generally spinners tend to take more wickets was something that Kohli was impressed the most about. India are set to tour New Zealand and Australia in 2020 and the fast bowling unit will be very crucial for India's chances of winning these overseas Test series.

"Having a bunch of fast bowlers is a brilliant thing to have in Indian cricket and them taking the attention away from the spinners is a huge statement. We have it in us to win series overseas and our pacers deserve it fully," Kohli asserted.