IND vs AUS | Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan make ODI comebacks; Bhuvneshwar and Deepak Chahar miss out

Team India have included both Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan in their 16-man squad for three-match ODI series versus Australia that will kick-start on January 14. Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur have retained their places in the squad, while Bhuvneshwar and Deepak Chahar miss out through injury.

India's pace stalwart Jasprit Bumrah is all set to play his first ODI since the world-cup semi-final versus New Zealand in July after being included in India’s 16-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia. Bumrah missed the entirety of India’s home season due to a stress fracture on his back, but now, after being declared fit, is all set to feature in both the T20Is against Sri Lanka and the ODIs against the Aussies. Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the Windies series due to a knee injury, has also been named in the squad.

Newcomers Navdeep Saini and Shivam Dube have also retained their places, while Shardul Thakur has also been rewarded for his exceptional performance in the Cuttack ODI by being retained in the squad. Kedar Jadhav, despite having a poor outing in the Windies series, has also retained his place in the team, while Manish Pandey, who did not feature in any of the three ODIs versus the touring Caribbean nation, has also been named in the squad.

The spin trio of Yuzvendra Chaha, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have also been named in the 16-man squad. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar, both of who are currently nursing injuries, have been left out.

Whilst the duo of Mohammad Shami and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the T20Is versus the Lankans, they have, however, been named in the ODI squad to face the Aussies and will be taking the field when the two teams clash in the first ODI at Wankhede on January 14.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul,Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal,Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini,Jasprit Bumrah,Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami.