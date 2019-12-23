IND v WI | Not much to be disappointed with from this series, says Kieron Pollard

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has stated that his side does not have much to be disappointed with despite losing both the T20I and ODI series. Pollard also drew out Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, and Sheldon Cottrell as the standout performers from the visitors’ squad.

Other than the loss at home to Australia earlier this year, India have been on a roll throughout the year, in all formats. So when the Windies came visiting, after having lost to India in their own backyard a few months ago, nobody expected them to push India as hard as they did — with both series’ going down to the wire. That the Men in Blue eventually prevailed is, according to Pollard, further proof that they are the best in the world.

“I don't think there is much to be disappointed actually. I'm very very proud of the guys and yes we faltered a bit with the ball and in the field, but India yet again pushed us hard and showed why there are the number one team in the world,” Pollard said at the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

While several Windies players chipped in on occasions, Hetmyer, Pooran, Hope, and Cottrell came up trumps more often than not. In fact, their glittering performances helped Hetmyer and Cottrell bag plush IPL contracts for the 2020 edition of the tournament.

“Lots of exciting talent in our team and we all know what they are capable of. Hetmyer had a good couple of knocks, Pooran and his superb ball striking, Hope and his consistency and the salute guy Cottrell, I believe there is a lot to look forward in the future. For me it's trying to contribute when it’s necessary and it’s been a good series for both teams,” Pollard added.