BBL 2019-20 | Mark Waugh’s tweet motivated me to go score a big one, reveals Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn, who scored a 35-ball 94 versus Sydney Sixers, revealed that he had been thinking about Mark Waugh’s tweet over the past couple of days. Earlier, the former Australia cricketer had tweeted that Lynn, who has the big-hitter tag, let his batting degrade from ‘fearless’ to ‘fearful’.

After a fall of form for the top-order batsman, Lynn had to face the criticism of the press. But that’s not it. ‘Junior’ Waugh also turned out to be one of Lynn’s critics, when the former tweeted: “His batting has gone from fearless to fearful”. This was after Lynn fell for single figures against the Melbourne stars in Brisbane’s second game.

According to Lynn, although he hadn’t replied to Waugh’s tweet, those words were in his mind ever since he had read the tweet.

“I actually read that tweet [by Mark Waugh]. I was going to text Junior (Waugh) because I was actually thinking that over the last couple of days,” Lynn revealed, reported cricket.com.au.

“There was a bit of press going around that you’re haven’t performed but you put that to the side and go out there and play with that freedom and fearlessness, and that’s what my intentions were tonight and it came off.”

The Brisbane Heat captain, who became the first male player to reach 2000 BBL runs, also revealed that it was the fearless T10 approach that got him back to his T20 form, as his 35-ball 94 turned match-winning against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday. Before Sunday, Lynn had scored just six and nine in the first two games of the Big Bash League.

“You do actually have time in T10 cricket. Going from T10 to Twenty20, I thought I had a lot more time in T20 and my mindset was actually not as aggressive in the first two games, Lynn stated.

“I’ve been going out there and trying to put the world on your shoulders, that’s not going to be the way I play.”