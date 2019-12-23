Bangladesh refusing to play Test series is unfair on Pakistan, says Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has lashed out at Bangladesh for refusing to come to Pakistan to play a two-match Test series as a part of the ICC World Test Championship. Misbah called Bangladesh's refusal as unfair on a Pakistan team that has suffered enough without proper Test-match exposure.

Earlier this week, some top officials from Bangladesh’s cricket board were quoted telling media that they will not be playing Tests in Pakistan due to security concerns. The development makes no sense to Misbah given that Bangladesh have already confirmed an ODI and T20I in Pakistan.

“I just don’t understand their refusal. I don’t see the logic of wanting to come and play T20 matches but not the Test matches. It is very unfair on Pakistan. Just when teams are starting to come here and play without any problems, Bangladesh is making lame excuses to avoid us in Tests,” Misbah told PTI.

“Then how can we blame our players if they don’t perform. It is never easy for any player to perform after not playing a format for four to five months at a stretch,” he noted.

With Pakistan cricket suffering from a lack of exposure in the traditional format, Misbah will now have to find a way to prepare the team ahead of the summer trip to England next year.