AUS vs NZ | Australia counting on Pattinson to bring firepower, reveals David Warner

David Warner has backed the inclusion of James Pattinson as bringing “firepower” into the eleven after pacer Josh Hazelwood’s hamstring injury forced him out of the Boxing Day Test. Pattinson’s haywire year is set to end on a high note as he will play New Zealand on 26 December in his home ground.

Despite being Australia’s one of the most promising pacers of the decade, James Pattinson’s career has been halted from a takeoff with multiple injuries at crucial junctures. Pattinson was with the Test squad in the reserves waiting for his time and Hazlewood’s injury opened the door for him.

With sheer pace, Pattinson will bring the much needed “firepower. (Pattinson offers) just simple firepower. He is a fierce competitor. He's got a lot of up and go about him, that's what we love. He's been like that since day one, even when he made his debut. I know he does (bring the fear factor) to us in the nets," reckons Australia opener, David Warner.

He's spoken highly of, especially the guys who have played against him in County cricket. He puts the ball in the right areas and on the right length, Warner opined.

He only returned to Marsh Sheffield Shield cricket for Victoria last November after a 15-month battle with stress fractures in his back. His first Test in three years came in the Ashes this year where he took five wickets at 33.40.

However, the right-arm quick bowler faced had another setback as he was banned before the start of the Home Test series against Pakistan for an alleged on-filed slur.

"He was gutted by that decision (to suspend him). He knows he did the wrong things and he copped it on the chin. When you look at what he did for us in England as well. It's all about being consistent and playing back-to-back games. His body has been right, and he's happy with that. He's chuffed to get back out there. Obviously being Boxing Day and his home crowd," expressed Warner.

Finally, Pattinson will get his much deserving opportunity in the momentous Boxing Day Test.