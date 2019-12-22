With many leagues around the world, players can specialise in T20s, believes David Miller

Veteran South Africa batter David Miller believes that being a T20 specialist in modern day cricket is surely on the cards with T20 leagues sprouting up all over the globe. Miller, when asked to compare IPL and BBL, stated that different conditions makes it tough to compare the renowned leagues.

Having been branded as a hard hitting white ball specialist, veteran Proteas batter David Miller has been having a quiet time lately. But the hard hitter hasn’t lost his edge which he proved with some crucial knocks in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) and is now vying to continue the momentum in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Miller, who recently completed 300 T20 matches in his illustrious career, believes that it is the best time for players looking to become T20 specialists with T20 leagues popping up all around the world. Miller shared that there is an opportunity for those who perform well.

“I have been labelled a white-ball player. Looking at my career, there has been a lot of opportunities for me in the white- ball format. At the end of the day, if you are a professional athlete, you don’t select yourself, you have to wait for the opportunities,” Miller told Sportstar.

“And if you take them, and do very well, you could just be playing more of one-day cricket, Twenty20 or Test cricket or whatever it is. I think it’s definitely going that way with many leagues around the world and it’s healthy at the end of the day. If you are good at it, there are opportunities,” he added.

Miller believes that both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and BBL are successful in their own rights. The hard-hitting batter shared that different playing conditions make it difficult to compare the two leagues.

“I have played in Australia, but not many Big Bash League games.I don’t know what to expect, but seeing on TV, there are huge crowds. I cannot compare it with the IPL, I don’t know if it would be the same.

“But definitely the surfaces and conditions are different. There is better bounce in the BBL, but the BBL and IPL are two different competitions. Both successful in their own right and I am happy to be part of it. At Alice Springs (where Hobart played Sydney Sixers on December 20), definitely it’s like Indian heat, but it’s not humid and hot in other parts of Australia,” the 30 year old signed off.