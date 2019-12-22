SA vs ENG | Will have to make some very shrewd decisions, asserts Joe Root

Joe Root has said that he will have to take some shrewd decision ahead of the first Test after vital players of his team were hit by sickness-bug in South Africa. Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and Jofra Archer complained about having “flu-like” symptoms that forced them out of a practice match.

England’s preparation for the Test series against South Africa was hampered by sickness-bug that ran through their team. Bowlers Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach fell sick with flu-like symptoms that forced them out of a two-day practice match against South Africa Invitational XI before the final day. They also missed the final practice match (three-day match against South Africa A) before the first Test.

With James Anderson striding slowly to match-fitness, Mark Wood out for a Knee injury, Ben Stokes with his long term knee problem and now with the sickness-bug running through the team, it was far from ideal Test preparation for the Englishmen. Root, after the practice match against South Africa A that ended in a draw, indicated some intelligent calls for the selection is the need of the hour.

"It's not ideal. But these things sometimes happen and you have to get on with it. Those guys have been very frustrated but they've come in the last few days and trained as well as they can. When it comes to it, we will have to make some very shrewd decisions [on selection]. It will be a fine balance in making sure the right decision is made but absolutely make sure we do everything we can to get those guys ready to go."

England have summoned for precautions, with Somerset's pacer Craig Overton and off-spinner Dom Bes as a cover-up for the down laid trio.

"Jimmy coming back, he looks like he's hitting his straps really well. You can see the benefit of the time off he has had. He's worked really hard physically, he looks in great shape. Probably as strong as I have seen him. It's really pleasing and a great example to the rest of the guys that at the age he is, to still have the hunger and desire to take that time and improve himself," said Root.

Given the lack of preparation time that Broad, Archer and Leach have had so far on tour, it seems likely that they will have to get bear heavy training load the next three days to be available for the first Test.