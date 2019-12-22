Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma the best ever white-ball combination, claims Ian Chappell

Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell has named Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the undisputed best ever white-ball combination to play the game. However, Chappell leans towards the legendary duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly when considering the quality of opposition they faced.

There is no disputing the case that Kohli and Rohit are the best pair in the modern game — with a combined total of 75 international centuries between them. However, according to Chappell, the argument that the modern pair is India’s best-ever across generations among one-day batsmen is not an unreasonable one — with Sachin and Ganguly the only challengers to the throne.

“The one indisputable argument is Kohli and Sharma are the best ever white-ball combination. Their combined ODI and T20 records are excellent with Kohli—averaging over fifty in both formats—at an unbelievable level. To be fair, Tendulkar played very little T20I cricket and Ganguly’s career was finished by the time it blossomed,” Chappell wrote in a column for Hindustan Times.

Chappell, however, conceded that the quality of the opposition bowlers gave Sachin and Ganguly an edge over the modern pair.

“Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly tormented international bowlers for 15 years. They spent the bulk of that time opening together and did so against some of the best fast bowling combinations. That is where the debate would favour the retired combination; the quality of the opposition. The current Pakistan prime minister and former top-class fast bowler Imran Khan once said; “You judge a man by his opponents.” On that basis you’d have to lean towards Tendulkar and Ganguly,” he wrote.

The 76-year-old Aussie then compared the two pair of batsmen and concluded that Indians have been fortunate to witness four of the best short-form batsmen of all-time up close.

“However, if you extrapolate their current figures to give Kohli the same number of innings as Tendulkar and Sharma the equal of Ganguly, the pair still playing finish well in front. Like all debates about players from different eras, it’s superfluous. Suffice to say Indian fans have been extremely fortunate to witness close up four of the best ‘short-form’ batsmen of all time,” Chappell added.