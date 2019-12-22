VIDEO | Josh Philippe 'unintentionally' stumps Sam Heazlett after latter's bizarre brain fade

Philippe, who after being blinded for the most parts of the stumping, got the ball to rebound off his gloves and go straight to the stumps. With Heazlett’s leg in the air, the Sixers keeper got one of the most bizarre stumpings in the history of the Big Bash League. The umpires, the bowler and Philippe himself were oddly confused on whether the stumping resulted in a wicket, only for the third umpire to confirm his ‘unintentional stumping.’