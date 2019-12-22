VIDEO | Josh Philippe 'unintentionally' stumps Sam Heazlett after latter's bizarre brain fade

Today at 3:29 PM
Sixers’ Josh Philippe inflicted a stumping on Heat's Sam Heazlett after being bizarrely blinded by the batsman. The ball got through the legs of Heazlett, striking Philippe’s hand, before ricocheting on to the stump with the Heat batsman having his foot hanging in the crease following his shot.
The Heat got off the best start possible, with Chris Lynn putting a dominant display, striking the ball nonchalantly out of the ground every other delivery. His partner, Sam Heazlett, on the other hand, had to watch the ball go out of the park while occasionally getting to face a delivery. While Lynn had already got to 74, Heazlett was still batting on 8 off 12 deliveries.
Ben Manenti, who was earlier taken apart for 13 runs by Lynn, came back into the attack with the left-hander Heazlett on strike. The 24-year-old missed a sweep and fell on the ground, with his left leg outside the batting crease. While his left leg was outside the batting crease, Heazlett’s right leg was in the air - a proper brain fade from the southpaw - with Josh Philippe blinded behind the wicket. However, that did not stop Philippe from getting Heazlett stumped, with luck on his side.
Philippe, who after being blinded for the most parts of the stumping, got the ball to rebound off his gloves and go straight to the stumps. With Heazlett’s leg in the air, the Sixers keeper got one of the most bizarre stumpings in the history of the Big Bash League. The umpires, the bowler and Philippe himself were oddly confused on whether the stumping resulted in a wicket, only for the third umpire to confirm his ‘unintentional stumping.’
Watch the video here:
Sam Heazlett is stumped (unintentionally) by Josh Philippe. Rotten luck!— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2019
A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/K1UXS5lBWL
