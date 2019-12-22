VIDEO | 'Genie' Maxwell grants Peter Handscomb’s wish by dismissing D'Arcy Short

Peter Handscomb, ahead of the over by Glenn Maxwell, wished for Short to be dismissed in the third ball of the over and Maxwell obliged. Maxwell’s short delivery could only be put away straight to the fielder by Short to leave Handscomb gleaming, with Maxwell dismissing Hobart's danger man.

The Hurricanes got off to the best of starts leading to the third over bowled by Stars’ skipper Glenn Maxwell. After scoring 28 runs at the end of the third over with Caleb Jewell scoring three boundaries off the previous over, Short had to get himself up and running against Maxwell.

Peter Handscomb, who was miked up during Hobart Hurricanes’ chase of 163 against the Melbourne Stars, suggested that Maxwell would pick up the wicket of the in-form D’Arcy Short and his prediction was bang on. "If he can get Shorty out this ball, it'd be nice," said Handscomb behind the wicket. Maxwell’s delivery, which pitched short off the wicket, was met by Arcy’s mistimed pull straight to the hands of the fielder behind the square-leg umpire.

Prior to the over, Handscomb explained the reason that the Australian all-rounder brought himself to bowl against Short owing it to the weakness of the left-hander. With two leggies in the team, Maxwell took the onus upon himself in striking for the Stars in the powerplay. Further, with the pitch stopping and turning, Maxwell wanted to utilize the advantage of the conditions with the Hurricanes wanting to go big against the all-rounder.

However, as it turned out, the Stars’ skipper turned the heat against the men in Purple in the powerplay with the added scalp of South African T20 veteran David Miller. Two wickets in the powerplay, combined with the efforts from Haris Rauf, gave the Stars a well-deserved victory in the second game.

