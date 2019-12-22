Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli lambasting Kuldeep Yadav after latter ‘gifts’ Kieron Pollard six runs

As an Indian cricketer, the one thing you don’t want to do is be in the bad books of Virat Kohli, and well, unfortunately, Kuldeep Yadav, today, upset the skipper. After Kuldeep gifted Pollard a six with a ‘come and hit me’ delivery, a livid Kohli tore into the spinner for not sticking to the plan.

Kuldeep Yadav has, in many ways, had a forgettable 2019, but it looked like he’d redeemed himself right towards the end of the year by taking a match-winning hat-trick in the second ODI in Vizag. But well, sport can sometimes be cruel and what transpired today in Cuttack ensured that Kuldeep will want to completely erase the calendar year 2019 from his memory.

After India, thanks to the help of Shami and Saini, reduced West Indies to 144/4, it was important for the spinners to keep things tight or perhaps even scalp a wicket or two to break the backbone of the Windies and restrict them to a modest score. But the duo of Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard milked the Indian spin bowling duo of Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja and had safely negotiated their way to 210-4. With Jadeja having finished his spell at 1/54, it was important for Kuldeep, who still had one over left, to tighten the noose and ensure that he ended the spell on a high.

But in the very last over of his spell, everything that could potentially go wrong went wrong for the leggie. On the very first ball of the 43rd over, the left-arm wrist-spinner tossed up a full delivery outside off stump, almost giving Pollard a ‘come and hit me’ plea to dispatch it out of the ground. And the Windies skipper, who was desperately looking to get a move on, said ‘thank you very much’ to Kuldeep and pounced on the delivery, dispatching it over long-on for a huge six.

The delivery from Kuldeep visibly upset skipper Virat Kohli, who, after the delivery, tore into the young spinner for not sticking to the plan. Kuldeep had, in fact, consciously avoided the fuller length till then, but a small misstep ended up costing the team six runs. Things got worse as Kuldeep conceded yet another six two balls later, a similar-length delivery which Pollard handsomely lofted over the cover boundary. Eventually, the leggie ended his spell with figures of 0/67, undoing all the good work that had been done in a span of a few minutes. Skipper Kohli was not a happy man, that is for sure.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident:

I want to ignore problems like how Kuldeep ignoring Kohli...#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/I92eHV7cIE — Mr.White (@Nandha_00) December 22, 2019

today kuldeep went to wicketless..& missed his lengths today..i think @imkuldeep18 missing his patner behind the stumps @msdhoni Dhoni for suggestions#starniadugu — Sai Krishna.pala (@SaiKrishnapala) December 22, 2019

Kuldeep went for 5 sixes in his spell. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) December 22, 2019

Why Virat Kohli is going to kuldeep after every ball. It's not his debut match



Never seen with any other bowler. — Jersey No. 93👑 (@Jerseyno93) December 22, 2019

Not the Best of Days for Kuldeep Yadav.



10-0-67-0#INDvWI — Jai Elhance (@JElhance) December 22, 2019

Now Kuldeep will again get dropped 😭 — s. (@its_s20) December 22, 2019

